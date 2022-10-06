MoistCr1TiKaL is hosting charity stream for Twitch gamer whose house burned down during livestream

Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” White is hosting a charity stream to benefit Lance “GimpyGod” Carr, who had his house burn down while livestreaming a year ago.

GimpyGod is a quadriplegic streamer with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. While streaming Diablo II last year, his house caught on fire. While the family and pets all escaped, the fire cost them everything. The house was completely destroyed, including all of their outfitted equipment. There was also a handicap-accessible van that their insurance company is refusing to cover.

“You’re telling me, if that van was at least three feet forward, touching the garage door, it would have been okay and insurance would have helped? It’s so fucked up,” MoistCr1TiKaL questioned.

Over the past year, GimpyGod and his family have been staying at hotels and hospitals. He has been facing medical issues and it’s been a “very hard time” for the family, MoistCr1TiKaL said. It’s been about a year and the family is close to moving back into a home but they don’t have the funds for any of the equipment.

MoistCr1TiKaL announced that he’s doing a charity stream to help GimpyGod afford the equipment to improve his quality of life.

GimpyGod has tweeted about the stream himself, saying that the money will go towards a new van and adaptive gear for his home. He currently has over 1,000 followers on Twitch despite not having a consistent streaming schedule the past year.

Check out Big stream for good cause !gimpygod https://t.co/0ApjMJOwKI



Live stream to raise funds for my van and adaptive gear is started! Get in here yo! — Gimpygod (@Gimpygod) October 6, 2022

The stream is happening right now on Moist’s Twitch channel.

It’s been three hours and MoistCr1TiKaL and his viewers have already raised $19,661. The goal is $30,000, which Moist is hoping to reach in 24 hours. There are currently 17,000 people watching Moist and his friends play “goofy and wacky” VR games.