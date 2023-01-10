Mizkif’s gym accident gets expert analysis from Knut

One True King streamer Mizkif had a weightlifting accident yesterday while streaming from his gym with a few of his friends, and the scary moment caught on tape has already made the rounds on social media.

As Mizkif attempted to bench press a second repetition of 315 pounds, he lost control of the bar, dropping it on himself in what could have led to a terrible injury. Luckily, he was able to walk it off, but the situation quickly led to people online wondering how it could have been prevented.

Mizkif had Esfand above him giving the standard spot that you would expect from a singular person, but with Mizkif losing grip of the bar, Esfand wasn’t in a position to stop the bar from falling on top of his friend. All he could do was quickly pull the bar off of him.

Mizkif and his OTK friends aren’t gym novices by any stretch. The group went through a one-month bodybuilding regiment last year with help from Norwegian bodybuilding streamer Knut, and the professional gym junky took a moment this morning to give his take on the situation.

Responding to some criticism about Esfand’s spotting tactics, Knut quickly nixed the idea that this gym failure had anything to do with Esfand. Knut explained that the point of a solo spotter standing directly above someone benching isn’t about catching a bar if it’s dropped. That style of spotting is merely used as a way to assist someone who has control of a bar but can no longer lift it.

“This is not about Esfand,” Knut said. “If they wanted to avoid this, they would need one spotter on each side. That’s the only way to avoid when this happens.”

Watching the video repeatedly in slow motion, Knut added that Esfand’s ability to quickly recover the bar from Mizkif and give him relief was a job well done. Esfand’s hand positioning and active stance were exactly what one would expect and want from having a singular spotter.

As for how the accident happened in the first place, Knut speculated that the style of bar Mizkif used played a role. Some lifting bars are set up so that weight can relatively easily roll on them, and when lifting at your limits, pushing weight up can require an unwanted additional layer of stability.

Luckily, Mizkif was able to walk off the accident, and Knut added that he spoke with Mizkif after seeing the clip last night. Knut said that Mizkif told him he was fine, so Knut had no problem taking a couple of light jabs poking fun at the incident on social media himself.