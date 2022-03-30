Mizkif discusses cheating on Schooled! quiz game show, says streamers don’t want to be perceived as dumb

Popular Twitch streamer Mizkif addressed the rampant cheating on his quiz game show, Schooled!, and explained why he believes various streamers have acted outside the show’s rules.

The OTK-produced game show Schooled! tests the knowledge of eight streamer contestants in common school subjects, such as math, social studies, science, and geography. Spanning kindergarten through the 12th grade, the questions gradually get more difficult as the potential reward, in the form of gifted subs, also increases.

Googling answers, using outside help, or using calculators during math questions are all prohibited. That has not stopped previous contestants, however. Now in the show’s second season, Schooled! has had a persistent issue with streamers cheating. The issue came up once again following the most recent broadcast when two contestants, Mia Malkova and TheNicolet, were both caught cheating.

In response to the backlash both streamers were receiving, Mizkif explained that he does not believe streamers cheated for the money but instead to defy stereotypes. “It’s just a stupid mistake,” Mizkif said. “I do think a reason why some people cheat is because they don’t want people to think they’re stupid because people perceive streamers as dumb.”

The OTK co-founder went on to explain that this reason was particularly poignant for women streamers. “That especially goes to women,” Mizkif said. “A lot of times people are like ‘oh wow, this girl, all she’s known for is her tits. They want to prove they’re not just a girl with tits. They want to prove themselves.”

The Schooled! host went on to say that he’s often aware of when streamers cheat on his show but does not want to call them out in front of a large, live audience.