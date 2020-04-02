Mixer to give all partnered streamers $100 during coronavirus pandemic

Mixer is trying to help its creators.

In an attempt to assist its partners financially during the coronavirus pandemic, Mixer is giving all of its partnered streamers $100.

This money is being distributed to all Mixer partners regardless of channel size or watchtime. And while there was no official announcement by Microsoft or the Mixer team, partners received notice earlier today the additional $100 payment would be deposited in their linked accounts.

The confirmation came later when the official Mixer Twitter account began thanking the creators for building up their individual communities.

Confirmed! We're just happy to do whatever we can 💙 — Mixer (@WatchMixer) April 2, 2020

Thank you so much for everything you do to build a community! You and your Guardians are outstanding 💙 pic.twitter.com/2ke6tjV7QD — Mixer (@WatchMixer) April 2, 2020

Over the first quarter in 2020, more streamers have been spending their time streaming on Mixer than either Facebook Gaming or YouTube Gaming combined. Though it still holds the lowest watchtime of any of the big streaming sites at 81.3 million hours watched, compared to Facebook Gaming’s 553.7 million in Q1 according to Streamlabs.