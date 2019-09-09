Minecraft Monday week 12 scores and standings

After BastiGHG and Aqua dominated the end of last week’s competition, a new champion will be crowned in Minecraft Monday week 12.
The return of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will bring a lot more attention to the competition, especially since he’s teaming with three-time Minecraft Monday champion, Technoblade. Techno had another strong showing last week but couldn’t clutch out enough points to secure the win.
JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian are also making their return, which means any Hunger Games map is going to be even tougher for other competitors.
If you want to keep track of all of the action, here are the scores, which will be updated after every round:
|Place
|Players
|Score
|First
|Technoblade and Ninja
|484
|Second
|xQc and m0xyy
|484
|Third
|Ph1LzA and Wilbursoot
|442
|Fourth
|CourageJD and Vikkstar
|434
|Fifth
|JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian
|422
|Sixth
|Fitz and SwaggerSouls
|372
|Seventh
|KYR_SP33DY and Albi_SideArms
|350
|Eighth
|Symfuhny and Brooke
|342
|Ninth
|CaptainSparklez and QuackityHQ
|340
|10th
|CallMeCarsonYT and Traves
|322
|11th
|ZerkaaHD and Behzinga
|312
|12th
|Wisp and Nestor
|306
|13th
|ChandlerHallow and ChrisO2_
|290
|14th
|Typical Gamer and SamaraRedway
|284
|15th
|DolanDark and Grannday
|123
|16th
|FaZe Jarivs and FaZe Kay
|0-DQ
Here’s a breakdown by round and the order in which each map will be played.
- Hunger Games (University)
- Replica
- Bingo
- Spleef
- Skywars
- CTF
- TnT Run
- One Shot
- Hunger Games (Duckbill City)
Will Technoblade win his fourth Minecraft Monday or will another team be able to claim their first victory? You can watch the event live on the UMGEvents Twitch channel, starting at 3pm CT.