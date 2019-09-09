2 hours ago Streaming

Minecraft Monday week 12 scores and standings

CaptainSparklez, Ninja, and more are about to battle it out in Minecraft.

Minecraft_Horizontal-Key-Art
Image via Mojang

After BastiGHG and Aqua dominated the end of last week’s competition, a new champion will be crowned in Minecraft Monday week 12.

The return of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will bring a lot more attention to the competition, especially since he’s teaming with three-time Minecraft Monday champion, Technoblade. Techno had another strong showing last week but couldn’t clutch out enough points to secure the win.

JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian are also making their return, which means any Hunger Games map is going to be even tougher for other competitors.

If you want to keep track of all of the action, here are the scores, which will be updated after every round:

PlacePlayersScore
FirstTechnoblade and Ninja484
Second xQc and m0xyy484
ThirdPh1LzA and Wilbursoot442
FourthCourageJD and Vikkstar434
FifthJeromeASF and Bajan Canadian422
SixthFitz and SwaggerSouls372
SeventhKYR_SP33DY and Albi_SideArms350
EighthSymfuhny and Brooke342
NinthCaptainSparklez and QuackityHQ340
10thCallMeCarsonYT and Traves322
11thZerkaaHD and Behzinga312
12thWisp and Nestor306
13thChandlerHallow and ChrisO2_290
14thTypical Gamer and SamaraRedway284
15thDolanDark and Grannday123
16thFaZe Jarivs and FaZe Kay0-DQ

Here’s a breakdown by round and the order in which each map will be played.

  • Hunger Games (University)
  • Replica
  • Bingo
  • Spleef
  • Skywars
  • CTF
  • TnT Run
  • One Shot
  • Hunger Games (Duckbill City)

Will Technoblade win his fourth Minecraft Monday or will another team be able to claim their first victory? You can watch the event live on the UMGEvents Twitch channel, starting at 3pm CT.