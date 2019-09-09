Minecraft Monday week 12 scores and standings

After BastiGHG and Aqua dominated the end of last week’s competition, a new champion will be crowned in Minecraft Monday week 12.

The return of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will bring a lot more attention to the competition, especially since he’s teaming with three-time Minecraft Monday champion, Technoblade. Techno had another strong showing last week but couldn’t clutch out enough points to secure the win.

JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian are also making their return, which means any Hunger Games map is going to be even tougher for other competitors.

If you want to keep track of all of the action, here are the scores, which will be updated after every round:

Place Players Score First Technoblade and Ninja 484 Second xQc and m0xyy 484 Third Ph1LzA and Wilbursoot 442 Fourth CourageJD and Vikkstar 434 Fifth JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian 422 Sixth Fitz and SwaggerSouls 372 Seventh KYR_SP33DY and Albi_SideArms 350 Eighth Symfuhny and Brooke 342 Ninth CaptainSparklez and QuackityHQ 340 10th CallMeCarsonYT and Traves 322 11th ZerkaaHD and Behzinga 312 12th Wisp and Nestor 306 13th ChandlerHallow and ChrisO2_ 290 14th Typical Gamer and SamaraRedway 284 15th DolanDark and Grannday 123 16th FaZe Jarivs and FaZe Kay 0-DQ

Here’s a breakdown by round and the order in which each map will be played.

Hunger Games (University)

Replica

Bingo

Spleef

Skywars

CTF

TnT Run

One Shot

Hunger Games (Duckbill City)

Will Technoblade win his fourth Minecraft Monday or will another team be able to claim their first victory? You can watch the event live on the UMGEvents Twitch channel, starting at 3pm CT.