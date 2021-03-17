Meyers Leonard unbanned on Twitch after one week

The streamer is yet to go live.

Twitch has unbanned NBA player and streamer Meyers Leonard just one week after he was banned for using an anti-Semitic slur on stream.

During a game of Call of Duty: Warzone, the Miami Heat power forward took out his frustration upon a player in the game calling them a “k*ke bitch” following this Twitch acted banning his account.

FaZe clan also acted against Meyers following the clip stating that they would be “cutting ties” with the content creator and former investor, however, according to Esports reporter Jake Lucky, Leonard is still an investor in the company.

FaZe CEO Lee Trink clarified this earlier this week, severing ties for these kind of things is extremely difficult.



Have a good night homies, see y’all tomorrow for another one. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 17, 2021

According to Lucky, earlier this week CEO of FaZe Lee Trink explained that the process of severing ties with investors such as Leonard is extremely difficult.

Several other companies also cut ties with Leonard following the incident including ASTRO Gaming and Corsair subsidiaries Origin PC and Scuf Gaming.

As well as Twitch, both The Miami Heat and the NBA said they would be reviewing the clip, resulting in the Heat releasing their own statement condemning Leonard’s actions and informing that he would be “away from the team indefinitely”.

In a statement following his banning Leonard apologized, claiming that he wasn’t aware of the meaning of the word at the time but had plans to reach out to people who could educate him about anti-Semitic hate and how it can be fought against.

While Leonard’s Twitch account is currently back active on the platform, the streamer is yet to go live since facing the initial ban.