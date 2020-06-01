Method adds former UFC flyweight champ Demetrious “MightyMouse” Johnson to roster of streamers

Esports organization Method is going outside of the endemic space with its latest addition by signing former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “MightyMouse” Johnson to its lineup of Twitch streamers.

The World of Warcraft-focused organization has been expanding its foothold in esports and streaming entertainment for a while, but this marks perhaps its most significant non-endemic partnership so far.

In an introduction video posted by the organization today, MightyMouse said that his time playing WoW dates back to when the game’s first expansion, The Burning Crusade, came out.

Excited to announce I have joined @method stream team as a content creator. I look forward to sharing my passion for video games and my love for Azeroth with the community. Blood and thunder!! #method #mightygaming pic.twitter.com/P2ksX7UpXG — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) June 1, 2020

While he’s been an MMA fighter as his primary profession, currently competing under the ONE Championship promotion, Johnson has streamed on Twitch for 404 hours in the past year with 53 of those hours being in the World of Warcraft category.

Johnson is unique to other Method streamers because he’s a celebrated MMA athlete and more of a variety streamer compared to many of the organization’s WoW-centric personalities.

“A lot of the guys who already stream on Method are either at a high level, like all they do is play World of Warcraft,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but for me, I can’t run mythic dungeons all damn day.”

In the past year, Johnson has played more Escape from Tarkov than any other game, but he’s also played at least 20 hours of PUBG, WoW, Warzone, and Street Fighter.

The length of Johnson’s contract and financial terms of the deal weren’t announced, but the about section on his verified Twitter page already has “Method streamer” added to it.