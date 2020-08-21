MC Championship 9 to take place on Sept. 12

The crown jewel of the competitive Minecraft scene will be back in September.

The most highly-anticipated Minecraft tournament of every month recently wrapped up its eighth event on Aug. 15. Though Noxcrew, the organizer of the event, tries its best to schedule a tournament for each month, the dates heavily depend on the participating streamers’ availability.

Minecraft fans can mark their calendars early this time, however. MC Championship 9 is scheduled to take place on Sept. 12, Noxcrew announced today.

👑 MCC 9 will take place on September 12th 👑



I didn't have time to prepare a funny tweet or poem because y'all are crazy.



Here's a video of us caster cursing in MCC 8 😂 pic.twitter.com/iuUjDg4uOV — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 21, 2020

Like the last event, MC Championship 9 is planned to kick off at 2pm CT on Sept. 12. While the participating teams haven’t been announced yet, the MC Championship 8 featured powerful stacks with Dream and Technoblade’s all-star-caliber team, Pink Parrots, coming through in the end to take the trophy home.

Despite sweeping through the first rounds of the event, Pink Parrots were heavily challenged by the Aqua Axolotls, which featured Quig, fWhip, Smallishbeans, and HBomb94. The finals’ underdogs had a slow start at the beginning but picked up some pace after the fourth event.

The two teams went head-to-head in a game of Dodgebolt and HBomb94 fell short against Dream after missing a crucial shot.

HBomb94 just tagged Pink Parrots’ King_Burren and it all depended on whether he could land back-to-back shots to take out Dream and claim victory. HBomb94 missed and Dream was able to get him on his second try.