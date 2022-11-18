Mang0 has one issue with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar—and it’s not what you think

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost here, and it is being hosted this year in Qatar, a country on the Arabian Peninsula that has a lot of its laws and customs rooted in Islam. With this being the country’s dominating religion, there has been an effect on the World Cup that many didn’t expect. According to a FIFA statement, there will be no alcohol sold on the premises at the World Cup.

As soon as this news broke, fans from across the world immediately began reacting to the news. Twitch streamer mang0 heard the news live on stream, seeming bewildered that there would be no beer sold on the premises.

“Okay, the slave thing? I was willing to look the other way,” Mang0 joked. “No alcohol at a sporting event? You just lost a fan, Qatar.”

Others have also shared funny reactions to the news that football fans will likely have to go a few days without any alcohol. This includes the following depiction of what the fans will finally do when they get some of that precious liquid gold.

Fans at the World Cup when they see beer anywhere in Qatar pic.twitter.com/YOrzA3WqXn — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) November 18, 2022

A number of memes also depict Homer Simpson, known for his love of beer, freaking out at the realization that the World Cup won’t feature any of his favorite drink this year.

Football fans arrive at World Cup stadiums in Qatar to find they've decided there'll be no beer after all. pic.twitter.com/jldqw497x4 — Simpsons England (@EnglandSimpsons) November 18, 2022

Other users have commented that it was just Budweiser that was going to be sold at the event, so it’s not even that big of a letdown.

But the “beer” was set to be Budweiser, so banning it might be the first time in history that Qatar has prioritized human rights. https://t.co/m3eb7q0oGI — David Leheny (@David_Leheny) November 18, 2022

This has come as a huge surprise to fans just two days before the games are set to begin, with many already having booked travel and tickets. Alcohol had also previously been confirmed to be sold around the perimeter of the stadium. Alcohol is typically a big part of the experience for European and American fans, so this news is likely devastating.

That doesn’t mean alcohol is completely banned from the event, though, as it’s being reported that fans can shell out around $23,000 for a hospitality suite in which they will be able to drink.

Because of this change, some western countries are calling it a mistake to hold the World Cup in Qatar. To be fair, there were fans who had their reservations about holding it there before this announcement, largely due to the anti-LGBTQ laws and many reports of human rights violations in Qatar. Because of fear of action against them, some have decided to skip this year’s World Cup altogether.

Had this announcement been made earlier than two days before the first game, after many people had planned travel, it would have likely severely impacted the World Cup’s attendance.