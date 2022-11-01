Lulu departs from NRG after just under 3 years with the organization

It's unclear if she'll look to join another org.

Twitch streamer and content creator Lulu has officially left the esports organization NRG after nearly three years with the team.

Lulu is a prominent Twitch streamer who began her career on the platform in November 2016, quickly amassing 1.3 million followers on Twitch. The content creator is most well-known for her Apex Legends gameplay, though she’s occasionally dipped into other battle royale and FPS titles such as Fortnite and VALORANT.

I have decided to not re-sign with @NRGgg. Thank you for welcoming me into the family and for all the opportunities, experiences and memories over the last three years! — Lulu (@LuluLuvely) November 1, 2022

In November 2019, Lulu signed with her first esports organization in NRG. After signing with the org, Lulu represented NRG across several Twitch Rivals Apex tournaments. Most notably, Lulu placed second at the Samsung Odyssey Invitational in 2021 while still with NRG.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Lulu confirmed that she’s decided not to re-sign with her longtime organization. Though she’s leaving the company, the content creator reflected on her time with NRG fondly.

“I have decided not to re-sign with NRG,” Lulu said. “Thank you for welcoming me into the family and for all the opportunities, experiences, and memories over the last three years.”

This news comes only days after popular Minecraft streamer and member of the DreamSMP, Sapnap, joined NRG as a content creator and co-owner. Though Lulu may be departing from the organization, NRG still appears set on building out its growing roster of content creators.

As NRG was Lulu’s first official esports organization, it is unclear if the Apex streamer will seek out a new org to represent. For now, Lulu will remain streaming on her Twitch channel independently.