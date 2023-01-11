Ludwig tells fans to move on from Logan Paul pet pig controversy: ‘Put the pitchforks down’

"Hopefully that's the last time we have to talk about that dude."

Logan Paul has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the past few weeks, and things took a turn for the bizarre earlier this week when allegations arose claiming he had mistreated a pet pig so badly that it had to be saved by a rescue sanctuary.

While Paul has received massive amounts of scrutiny in the past month for his CryptoZoo project, which many fans claimed was a scam, Ludwig said in a Mogul Mail video that he isn’t ready to chastise Paul for his alleged animal care.

In response to a post about Gentle Barn taking the pig in, Paul recounted how and why he rehomed the animal. He went on to detail that he recently discovered that the ranch he rehomed the pig to later rehomed the pig again, and it was at the second place that the pig, Pearl, wasn’t cared for properly.

Pearl was rehomed to an amazing Ranch that I visited in Santa Clarita when I moved to Puerto Rico. I was unable to bring her to the island.



She lived there happily for 10 months before the owner sold the Ranch. She was rehomed w/o my knowledge to the Farmer across the street. — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 10, 2023

Given Paul’s recent controversies, it’s understandable that many people refuse to give him the benefit of the doubt, but Ludwig isn’t one of those people.

“You know, I feel like it’s okay to put the pitchforks down on this one,” he said. “He did rehome to a better spot, and then those people did not rehome to a good spot. … I would say that getting a pig at all on the onset of it was probably the mistake.”

Ludwig wasn’t about to let Paul off easily for everything he’s been accused of, though. Having scolded him numerous times lately for his response to CryptoZoo scam allegations, Ludwig was still critical of Paul playing the victim on Twitter.

In response to Paul’s tweet in which he claimed the “matrix is real” and people should “pray” that they “never become its target,” Ludwig kept his response simple.

the matrix is real. pray you never become its target — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 10, 2023

“You’ve just been a fucking idiot,” he said. “You’ve just done dumb shit. You just haven’t been accountable for the dumb shit you’ve done. You haven’t manned up when you’ve been an idiot and you just, I feel like, have too big of an ego from narcissism to admit when sometimes you’re in the wrong. … Hopefully, that’s the last time we have to talk about that dude.”