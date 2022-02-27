Ludwig teases possible Super Smash Bros. event after Nintendo removes it from Evo lineup

YouTube streamer and content creator Ludwig hinted at a potential replacement event for Super Smash Bros. after the game was pulled by Nintendo from the Evo 2022 lineup.

don't worry smashers, I got you https://t.co/tq0qyifAYH — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) February 26, 2022

Super Smash Bros. fans and players were once again left in dismay after Nintendo completely pulled out of the Evo 2022 event. The company’s landmark fighting game title had previously been a staple of the event, with Evo hosting some of the esport’s most iconic moments.

The official Evo Twitter account confirmed that Smash would be absent from the title-spanning event. “Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at Evo,” the announcement post said. “We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year.” Though the classic title will not make an appearance in 2022, Evo’s statement suggested that the company hopes to bring Super Smash Bros. back to the event sometime in the future.

Ludwig, a content creator who first gained popularity in the Smash scene, was quick to make a meaningful (albeit vague) promise to the community. In a response Tweet, the YouTube streamer ominously wrote, “don’t worry smashers, I got you.”

The streamer is no stranger to tournament operations and on Jan. 31 he ran his own Super Smash Bros. Melee event. The event amassed thousands of viewers and Ludwig even posted a $30,000 prize pool, along with providing caster commentary for his own tournament. Since the success of this initial event, Ludwig has promised future tournaments of much grander scale.

Though nothing is confirmed yet, the Smash community has quickly latched onto Ludwig’s vague promise. The streamer has remained incredibly loyal to the FGC community and could appear as a beacon of hope for Smash in light of recent, disappointing news.