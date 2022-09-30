Ludwig rages after xQc forgets to show trailer for his $500,000 event: ‘It’s not fair!’

After announcing his new creative events company, Ludwig revealed that Offbrand’s first client would be xQc, Twitch’s most popular streamer. But Ludwig showed great concern for the game show they planned, dubbed Juiced, after xQc seemingly forgot to debut the event’s trailer.

Despite being the most-viewed Twitch streamer and broadcasting for over 20 hours at a time, xQc has earned a reputation for being notoriously inconsistent when it comes to in-person events. After recently bailing out of Shit Camp, which spiraled into a cascade of streamer conflict, many faulted Ludwig and the Offbrand team for their choice of client.

Juiced, a 90s Nickelodeon-inspired game centered around xQc, is set to air on Sept. 30. During his Sept. 29 broadcast, though, which ran over 20 hours, xQc failed in his task to show off the debut trailer for the event. Much to Ludwig’s dismay and concern, the French-Canadian streamer seemingly forgot.

“No! Fuck! Fuck! No! No! It’s not fair! How can he get away with this? He streamed 20 hours,” Ludwig screamed as xQc finished his broadcast by thanking viewers. “Dude, I spent half a million on a show for this motherfucker. I just needed him to play one 30-second trailer. Just one! He streamed 20 hours—just a 30-second trailer for the show he’s doing tomorrow!”

Ludwig’s fears for the event only intensified after the streamer found out that xQc had seemingly double-booked himself for a Twitch Rivals event. Along with the in-person Juiced game show, xQc is also scheduled to play on fellow streamer Mendo’s team for the Gundam Evolution Twitch Rivals tournament. Mendo attempted to assure Ludwig, saying that xQc believes he can perform in both events, but Ludwig remained doubtful that xQc would attend either.

Given the alleged scope of Offbrand’s first event, Ludwig’s fears that his leading man will once again leave him hanging may be very real. While some have theorized that xQc’s apparent disregard for his event is an intricate marketing ploy, Ludwig’s worry appears genuine.