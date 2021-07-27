Ludwig, Mr. Beast, Rubius, and IAmCristinini headline PogChamps 4’s $100,000 lineup

The event will raise money for Rise Above the Disorder.

Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12, PogChamps 4 is the next in a series of two-week competitions, featuring high-profile content creators from a wide range of backgrounds competing against each other on Chess.com for $100,000.

The full roster will be announced at a later date, but Chess.com has revealed that Ludwig, Mr. Beast, and Rubius will be making their return to the competition. IAmCristinini, Sapnap, and ConnorEatsPants round out the initial roster announcement.

The event is sponsored by Coinbase, which previously partnered with Chess.com for the CryptoChamps event in June. PogChamps 4 will feature commentary from Alexandra Botez, Andrea Botez, Levy “GothamChess” Rozman, Anna Rudolf, and more.

With $100,00 on the line for the players, Chess.com is also matching community donations to Rise Above the Disorder (RAD), an organization dedicated to making mental health care more accessible and affordable. The platform will donate up to $100,000 during the event as it tries to incentivize the community to support RAD.

PogChamps 3 had more than 140,000 concurrent viewers and 16,000,000 total views back in February, which included thousands of fans watching Ludwig beat Mr. Beast. French streamer Sardoche won the entire event, making him the third PogChampion alongside previous winners Voyboy and Hafu.