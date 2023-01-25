Ludwig joins Moist Esports as co-owner, creating the next content creator super-org

Another big content creator is stepping into esports organization ownership. YouTube streaming superstar Ludwig Ahgren is taking on a co-owner role with the Moist Esports organization founded by Charles “Cr1TiKaL” White Jr.

Ludwig, who signed an exclusive deal to stream solely on YouTube back in November 2021, announced he’s joining Moist as a co-owner today, appearing with founder MoistCr1TiKaL in the announcement video.

In the video, Ludwig acknowledges both Moist Esports’ competitive success and also its unwillingness to do business with crypto sponsors that have become more and more present around top esports brands over the past year. Ludwig asked MoistCr1TiKaL if he has to “burn a lot of money to win that much,” to which MoistCr1TiKaL responded, “didn’t Susan [Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube] give you a lot of money to burn?”

MoistCr1TiKaL has not shied away from letting fans know that Moist Esports, despite its competitive success, isn’t making any money. But the successful YouTube creator has said in the past that he’s happy to lose money on the endeavor because he cares about it so much. Some of the accolades that Moist has achieved include a Rocket League Major trophy and a Smash major championship at CEO. The organization also competes in Apex Legends and Splitgate.

Ludwig has been stepping up his ambitious content efforts more recently, including both his recent chessboxing event and the Ludwig x Tarik VALORANT invitational.

With new “money to burn,” the organization could potentially expand to other games and endeavors in the near future.