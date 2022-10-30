Ludwig is doing another Subathon, but this time with a special twist

“I will be a zoo animal that the public can have their way with.”

Ludwig shattered the record for subscriptions on Twitch last year when he hosted a Subathon. Since then, he has flirted with the possibility of doing another similar event.

And today, the popular content creator that now works with YouTube announced plans for another event. But instead of getting Twitch subscribers for his own monetary gain, he is doing the streaming venture for charity.

“I’ve been wondering for a long time about how to do another Subathon,” he said. “But I don’t want to just extract money out of my viewers for an uncapped amount of time that repeats things we’ve already done… But how could I do something for charity that combines the aspect of the Subathon, which is living life, while including things that make the content better overall.”

Oh, by the way, he’s doing the entire 50-hour event in a glass box during DreamHack Atlanta. And the more money fans raise, the more “torture” you can put him through.

“I came to the conclusion that I could put myself inside of a glass box, rig it with a bunch of cameras, and every time I raise a certain amount of money for charity, I will allow the stream to torture me in a variety of ways living out a murderous Truman Show,” he said. “The more money you spend, the more time I will spend in the box, and the more torture devices I will go through.”

The money Ludwig raises will go to No Kid Hungry and Alveus Sanctuary, which was founded by another popular streamer, Maya Higa. The stream will run from Nov. 18 to 20 and fans who want to see Ludwig in person at the event can use the code “Ludwig” to get a 20-percent discount on their DreamHack tickets. Additionally, DreamHack will give 20 percent of the profits from tickets using that code to charity.

Ludwig said that his goal for the event is to raise $100,000 over the course of that 50-hour marathon. But considering how much success Ludwig has proven he’s capable of, that total will surely be obliterated.