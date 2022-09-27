Ludwig and JSchlatt are helping YouTube creators avoid copyright claims with a new music project

Popular YouTube content creators Ludwig and JSchlatt are attempting to bring famous musical compositions into the public domain by re-recording the pieces with an entirely in-house composer and orchestra, uploading the free-to-use recordings onto their new joint channel.

Copyright claims are among the leading cause for creators being suspended from YouTube, accounting for millions of bans. Ludwig admits that the platform has taken steps to reduce the issue, referencing YouTube Short’s recent update; however, he still claims that it remains a massive obstacle for long-form creators and streamers.

YouTube’s advance copyright detection system specifically has proven difficult for livestreamers to work around. Ludwig highlighted this problem with a recent “YouTube suspension speedrun” video, where he was suspended from the platform in only 90 seconds.

The 28-year-old streamer states that, while he understands the need for copyright, there exists significant swaths of content that “should be in the public domain.” Alongside OTK co-owner JSchlatt, Ludwig has undertaken the task of re-recording popular pieces of classical music to upload to YouTube for fellow creators to play, copyright free.

The YouTube channel, dubbed Lud and Schlatts Musical Emporium, already has a growing list of famous classical and contemporary pieces, ranging from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker to a slight variation of the Wii Shop song. Still expanding its archive, Ludwig’s announcement video previewed dozens of well-known pieces that will supposedly make their way onto the channel. Ludwig states that creators who use the music for any projects simply need to credit their YouTube channel.

Admittedly not musically inclined themselves, Schlatt and Ludwig have employed the help of a professional composer and a wide array of classically-trained artists. While DMCA and copyright related issues will not be going away anytime soon, Ludwig and Schlatt’s efforts will seek to aid in bringing more well-known art into the public realm.