Longest Twitch Records | Longest Twitch stream, longest subathon, and more

Twitch is one of the oldest and most popular streaming platforms in the world, garnering millions of average monthly viewers and accumulating billions of hours watched. The world of streaming is competitive, with hundreds of creators joining the platform a day.

In Twitch creators’ battles to gain and retain their respective viewers, many have set unprecedented milestones and broken through unimaginable thresholds along the way.

From subscriber records to months-long broadcasts, Twitch streamers have gone to extreme lengths for the sake of content.

Here are some of the most impressive and outrageous records on Twitch.

Most subscribers on Twitch

Twitch Subscriber Records #1 Ludwig – 283,066 (April 2021) #2 Ninja – 269,154 (April 2018) #3 Ironmouse – 177,000 (March 2022) #4 Casimito – 142,550 (September 2022) #5 CriticalRole – 139,559 (November 2021)

Subscriptions are a paid service on Twitch that can act as a measure of a streamer’s popularity. Subscribers pay anywhere from $5 to $25 dollars per month in order to unlock sub-specific emotes and other assorted benefits.

The record for the most concurrent subscribers on Twitch is held by now-YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren. During his nearly month-long subathon in 2021, Ludwig amassed over 283,066 concurrent subscribers.

Though many streamers have attempted, none of them have come close to breaking Ludwig’s impressive subscriber record.

Longest subathon on Twitch

Subathons, popularized by Ludwig Ahgren, are a pratice wherein streamers extend the length of their broadcast with each donation or subscription.

The record for longest subathon on Twitch belongs to Emilycc, who streamed continuously for 348 days. Amazingly, Emilycc is still streaming at the time of writing; the Twitch creator hopes to reach 364 days on broadcast.

Though many streamers offer capped subathons, which end after a designated amount of time regardless of donations or subscriptions, many Twitch broadcasters have spent months on-air with no limits. Still, none of have quite demonstrated an ability to be quite as online as Emilycc.

Longest stream on Twitch

Twitch streamer GPHustle holds the record for the single largest stream on the platform, recording over 634 days on broadcast in one continuous stream. Amazingly, the stream would have gone on for longer, however Twitch itself ended the broadcast by temporarily suspending the streamer.

The first record was previously set by Los Pollos TV in 2020 with 161 hours live on one broadcast, with CallMeCypher quickly breaking that with 200 hours straight.

Though both are an almost unfathomable amount of time to spend live, in front of an audience of thousands, they were both eventually shattered by GPHustle.