Logan Paul takes heat from Hasan for Cryptozoo scam allegation defense

Logan Paul yesterday released a seven-minute video defending himself against accusations that his Crypto project “Cryptozoo” is a scam, but it didn’t take long for people to start poking holes in his defense.

While the world of cryptocurrencies is full of bad actors because of the decentralized and largely unregulated nature of the marketplace, one of the biggest defenses in Paul’s video was that some people involved in his project were, unbeknownst to him, bad actors.

Paul spent most of his video attempting to take down online muckraking journalist Coffeezilla who generated a large amount of buzz for his coverage of Cryptozoo, but popular political commentating Twitch streamer HasanAbi was quick to point out a huge issue with Paul’s argument.

Paul noted in his video that a source of Coffeezilla’s was a convicted felon who was involved in and ultimately scammed the project, but Hasan didn’t have any sympathy for Paul’s perspective.

“Not a single person thinks any of the people involved in this situation are good people,” he said. “You hired him, you fucking idiot. What is this? He’s literally just compounding the L’s dude.”

Paul added that he trusted his team to vet out those that they hired, but as it turned out, people on the team were also known bad actors. This quickly led to Hasan cracking numerous jokes about the situation by comparing it to a heist movie.

Believing that all crypto is a scam in some way shape or form, Hasan piled onto Paul’s plight instead of giving him the sympathy he seemed to be searching for. Hasan continued by finding non-copyrighted music that sounded like it could be from a heist movie and talking about how Paul created a “team” of crooks with humorous nicknames one would expect from an English heist movie directed by Guy Ritchie.

“Everyone involved in crypto is a fucking asshole dude,” Hasan said. “What is it okay that the guy that your rug-pulled from is also a rug-puller himself? Yeah, no shit. You’re all in crypto. You’re all doing it. You’re all doing it to one another.”