Lirik shows off skill in Escape from Tarkov, taking out 3 opponents at once

Using a gun in a video game isn’t exactly a foreign concept to Lirik, who recently signed an exclusive deal to stream on Twitch. So it should be no surprise that Lirik has been able to perform well in Escape from Tarkov following the game’s newfound popularity on the platform.

But yesterday, Lirik showed off his ability to point and click by taking out three opponents in one fell swoop.

Running through a bunch of shrubbery around a fence, Lirik kept his head on a swivel, taking out one opponent after another while moving from standing to prone and back to standing.

crazy 3v1 Clip of LIRIK Playing Escape From Tarkov – Clipped by metal_burning

Throughout the encounter, Lirik’s chat went from spamming nervous expressions like “F” and “MonkaS” to any variation of “Pog” or “PogChamp” that they had access to.

By the end of the firefight, it took a little bit of luck, but Lirik proved to be the last man standing. He even managed to surprise himself in the process.

“Oh my god,” he said. “What the fuck? He ran out of fucking ammo.”

Lirik’s skill in first-person shooter games isn’t as well known as that of an influencer like shroud or Summit1g, but he’s no rookie. In 2019, four of his top six most-played games on Twitch were first-person shooters, including PUBG, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and CS:GO.

So far this year, Lirik’s most-aired content is CS:GO with 21 hours played on Twitch, but he’s also played Tarkov for more than eight hours.