LilyPichu’s stream accidentally hijacked

Popular content creator LilyPichu had her Twitch stream accidentally taken over by a stranger last night. Another OfflineTV content creator, Fedmyster, was the one who discovered this and immediately went to warn LilyPichu.

On her stream, a man was playing Civilization VI and seemed oblivious to what was going on. Somehow, he got a hold of her stream key by chance and streamed to thousands of viewers. A stream key is a code exclusive to each streamer to access the platform, whether it’s on Twitch, Mixer, or other streaming services.

“Someone took her stream key and he doesn’t even realize it, he’s just live on her account,” Fedmyster explained. After a few short minutes, LilyPichu’s account was back in her control and the stranger was gone.

LilyPichu doesn’t know how he got her Twitch key but she reset everything so this situation shouldn’t happen again. This didn’t seem to be a big problem for her and she understood that the random man didn’t do it on purpose.

yes hello i believe everything is fine now. i don't know how he got my stream key but i reset everything. dude was just vibing tbh and watching airbender he's got good taste. — lily (@LilyPichu) June 5, 2020

Soon after, LilyPichu began streaming Minecraft and even joked about what happened by saying she “didn’t feel like playing Civ VI anymore.”