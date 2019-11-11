LilyPichu addresses the rumors about her relationship with SleightlyMusical

Popular music streamer and OfflineTV member Lily “LilyPichu” Ki has released a statement following several rumors and assumptions made about her relationship with fellow streamer Albert “SleightlyMusical” Chang. Lily has confirmed that she and SleightlyMusical are no longer together and that she’ll be taking a break from streaming.

A day earlier, several members of the OfflineTV streaming group posted vague tweets referencing a situation that was, at the time, unknown to the public. Streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys, for example, said that “the best of people can turn out to be massive snakes.” This tweet was retweeted by multiple people in the OfflineTV community, causing many fans to begin scouring the internet for possible explanations.

Lily on Twitter I feel forced to make a statement and so here it is. Read: https://t.co/G3N7WKhCUp

After the rest of their community began to piece together certain details, Lily said that she “[felt] forced to make a statement” around what was really happening behind the scenes.

“I know people want to continue speculating, but at the very least, please don’t spread any more hurt to anyone,” Lily said. “I am already heartbroken. I still love and care about my friends and Albie very much.”

FED on Twitter On behalf of the OTV + friends group, I’d like apologize for our very irresponsible and emotional response to yesterday’s events. We were all pretty torn and upset for lily and going to social media was not the right move. Please continue to send her love during this time ❤️

Fellow OfflineTV streamer Federico “Fedmyster” Gaytan issued an apology on behalf of the group, saying that they were all “torn and upset for Lily,” and that their actions were irresponsible and emotional. Pokimane also said that she apologized to Lily and that her friend’s feelings should be the only priority at the moment.

SleightlyMusical is on vacation with a majority of the OfflineTV group in Japan, but he hasn’t made his own statement on the situation yet. Lily, on the other hand, will be taking some time off from social media because she’s “not in the best mental state right now.”