Lil Nas X makes livestream debut on YouTube with iShowSpeed, and they made a song together

Other than making a brief appearance on Pokimane’s Twitch stream via webcam, Lil Nas X has steered clear from the streaming scene despite being a huge hit among streamers and viewers.

However, that changed on Nov. 13 when the popular rapper and singer made his first ‘official’ live-streaming debut on iShowSpeed’s YouTube channel.

Despite being one of the biggest music stars on the planet, he was “nervous” about it, according to iShowSpeed. That seemed evident when he started talking for the first time.

“My name is Lil Nas X and I’m here with Speed and we’re about to do a live stream, chat,” he said to Speed’s gathered YouTube fans. “That’s what you see, right?”

But he started coming out of his shell a little more after iShowSpeed said his favorite Lil Nas X song was ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ and started busting out moves in front of the camera.

Lil Nas X urged iShowSpeed to start barking at viewers, which the YouTube star does quite often—much to their amusement. He even scared off his dream girl by barking at her once. And sure enough, he obliged.

Then, the best part happened a little later once he really settled.

Speed and Lil Nas X put their creative hats on and tried to dish up a hit song, complete with a rap verse from Speed. And it was as loud and hilarious as you’d expect.

After 45 entertaining minutes, Lil Nas X had to leave—but not without Speed begging him to stay for another hour considering how much he enjoyed having him on-stream.

Sadly, Lil Nas X couldn’t. He’s a busy man, after all. But he did promise to do it again sometime.