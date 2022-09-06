Australian streaming stars Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott and Harley “Fresh” Campbell have teamed up with Melbourne-based developers PlaySide Studios to make their very own arena shooter game, World Boss.

World Boss doesn’t have a release date yet. However, the store page on Steam is live. It describes the game as an “all versus all fast-paced arena combat shooter.”

According to the same listing, it will have 15 players per lobby. It also includes a comprehensive progressive system with unlockable perks and weapons, customizable builds and playstyles, a rankings leaderboard, and more.

I made a game with @Fresh



World Boss



I think ittl be the greatest game ever made https://t.co/wiP02ZeuzC — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) September 5, 2022

LazarBeam and Fresh both have strong ties with the competitive Fortnite scene. So, it’s not surprising that World Boss has drawn some inspiration from the things they like about it. For example, in addition to having a similar cartoony aesthetic and interface, the gameplay teaser trailer they released on YouTube shows it has large dome shields, jump pads, and more.

It also has plenty of features that aren’t used in Fortnite, like perks, skills, and power-ups. It’s also not a battle royale, although perhaps a mode could be added.

Check out the full World Boss gameplay teaser below.

It looks like the game will only be released on PC at this stage. However, the minimum requirements aren’t too demanding. So, it’ll run on just about anything that isn’t too ancient.

The official World Boss Discord server is now live. There’s a lot of buzz being generated from fans on there. As a result, the server’s population is growing by the minute.

If you’re interested in learning more about the game or want to ask the developers some questions, check it out!

It’s also the place where you’ll find details on how to join the closed beta.