KSI’s Misfits Boxing closes 5-year deal with major sports broadcaster

It's exactly who you think it is.

YouTuber KSI and his fighting promotion Misfits boxing have sealed a long-term deal with sports broadcasting platform DAZN today.

Posting to Twitter, the content creator said the deal would be for five years. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the news comes just days before the latest Misfits Boxing card that was already set to air on DAZN.

It’s my absolute pleasure to announce that Misfits Boxing now has a 5 year partnership deal with @DAZNBoxing. It’s always been about the long term goal and I’m so glad it’s finally coming into fruition. This is the start of many great things for @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/ic41TwZsAn — ksi (@KSI) January 10, 2023

This weekend’s card, dubbed MF & DAZN: X Series 004, will be highlighted by a main event pitting KSI against FaZe Temperrr. There are a total of six bouts on the card. The event will have a pay-per-view cost of $15 USD. Additionally, fans must have a monthly subscription to DAZN in order to buy the stream. The monthly service is $19.99.

“The MF&DAZN: X Series has quickly proved to be hugely popular, driving significant new audiences and engaging a new generation of sports fans,” DAZN North America chief executive Joe Markowski said. “We are extremely excited to be partnering with KSI, Wasserman Boxing, Mams Taylor, and the entire Misfits team to build on this early success over the next five years.”

Misfits Boxing joins a swath of boxing promoters to partner with DAZN. The seven-year-old over-the-top streaming service has already worked with Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, and the Professional Fighters League.

The X Series already has four more events scheduled for the first half of this year with the next taking place at the end of February. Two of the events are poised to take place in the United States, and the other two are set for the United Kingdom.