KSI has a new boxing opponent for his anticipated fight later this month

In the last couple of years, internet personalities have decided en masse that the best new form of content for them would be to get into a ring and beat the snot out of each other. You can’t really hate it as it has certainly been a success for popular streamer KSI, who started training in February 2018. While he’s had success, a number of opponents have canceled, including Dillon Danis.

Misfits Boxing, the host of the event, announced earlier today that Danis pulled out of the fight because “he was underprepared, he has no coach, he might be struggling with weight,” and so on. What this meant is that for a little while KSI didn’t have an opponent for an event in 10 days that had likely already spent tens of thousands of dollars. KSI confirmed via Twitter he was still fighting on Jan. 14.

Fortunately, KSI tweeted out an image shortly after that with his new opponent FaZe Temperrr, confirming that the fight would still be happening as scheduled. FaZe Temper has been working with Misfits Boxing for the last year, at least, and has videos on YouTube showing his kickboxing training and competitive side outside of esports.

There have been a number of cancellations in the last few years in the streaming fighting scene, with KSI and Jake Paul both seemingly having trouble locking down opponents at times. These issues have seemed to range from injury to weight problems, but they are disappointing when they happen nonetheless.

Luckily, fans won’t have to worry about missing out on the first scheduled fight of the year with this new opponent stepping up.