Keemstar announces YouTube retirement

Fans will have to wait and see if Keemstar is trolling the internet again.

Keemstar, the host of YouTube’s DramaAlert channel with nearly 6 million subscribers, announced his retirement today. As a YouTube veteran, Keemstar has been on the platform since 2009 and has been the subject of countless controversies.

Last year, H3H3’s Ethan Klein released a three-part video series on YouTube exposing Keemstar’s bad behavior. After the release of the series, Keemstar lost his GFuel sponsorship.

Keemstar posted a video on Twitter today announcing his retirement from YouTube. He assured viewers that he’s not trolling and is serious about leaving the platform. Keemstar, who’s now 39, hinted that his age may be a factor in his reason for retirement after a 12-year career on the platform.

“I am retiring,” Keemstar said. “I know I’ve said a million times that I’m never leaving the internet, that I’m never retiring, but I really am.”

The internet reaction to Keemstar’s retirement seems to be one of relief. In the past, Keemstar has been accused of racism, alleged pedophilia, and showing a lack of respect for terminally ill individuals. Keemstar has also had ongoing internet rivalries with other influencers, such as Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker.

don’t make me ratio you again you old ass garden gnome. go to sleep arthritis havin ass bitch. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 31, 2021

Keemstar will be releasing a statement on his DramaAlert channel later today explaining why he’s leaving YouTube and will also share what will happen to his channel going forward.