Kai Cenat is going to jail and he’s livestreaming the whole thing

Kai Cenat says he’s going to be locking himself up in a real prison for a whole week and streaming it live, non-stop, for his fans to watch every moment, day and night.

The teased prison stream is scheduled to kick off at 6pm EST on Friday, Oct. 27, live on Kai Cenat’s Twitch channel. Its official name is Seven Days In—a nod to the fact he’ll be locked up behind bars for a full seven days.

Guests like Chrisean Rock, Druski, NLE Choppa, Offset, RDC World, Ski Mask, YourRage, and Zias will be joining him as inmates, and we expect more to show up as the week goes on.

7 DAYS IN🗓️



I Will be spending 7 days in jail on stream 24/7 cameras on at all times, See you there… pic.twitter.com/S9L5PGCfET — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) October 25, 2023

Fans are already calling the idea a “masterpiece” as early excitement continues to grow. Some referred to Kai Cenat as a “content god” for coming up with something so unique and creative. It’s one of the many reasons why he was named Streamer of the Year at the 12th Annual Streamy Awards and The Streamer Awards in 2023.

Before announcing the stream, Kai Cenat caused a stir online. He told rap queen Nicki Minaj, who is a big fan of his content, that he was about to spend seven days in prison.

Back then, fans didn’t realize he meant it as part of a stream and feared he was actually facing a real sentence for something serious. Minaj was left concerned as well, with her wondering on-stream if it was due to the riot charges he faced in August during a PS5 giveaway in New York City. She even offered to bail him out.

Kai Cenat tells Nicki Minaj on Live-Stream that he’s about to go to jail for 7 days. pic.twitter.com/3shromzS0y — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 25, 2023

Turns out, it was just a clever marketing strategy, adding to the stream’s hype. His fans are thrilled and can’t wait to tune in when the stream starts later this week. Minaj will probably be tuning into the stream, especially after being involved in the tease.

Perhaps there’s a small chance she’ll even make an appearance too.

About the author