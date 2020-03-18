Kaceytron indefinitely suspended from Twitch for ‘insensitive comment’ about coronavirus

Twitch hit streamer Kaceytron with an indefinite suspension, saying she violated its Terms of Service and more specifically engaged in “hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or group of people.”
Kaceytron revealed her suspension via Twitter by posting the image of her suspension notice and saying she was suspended because of an “insensitive comment [she] made last week.”
The comment she is likely referring to is a joke about COVID-19, which she said on Rajj Patel’s stream. When Patel asked Kaceytron if she would kiss a guy on the show if he had the coronavirus, she responded with a joke.
“Yes, and we would leave quarantine and try to spread it as much as possible because the world would be a better place without old and poor people.”
Kaceytron said the joke was in poor taste and the comment was a “poor reflection of [her] character.”
Kaceytron has averaged about 800 viewers on her stream this year and has more than 500,000 followers.