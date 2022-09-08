JiDion’s latest YouTube stunt got him booted out of the U.S. Open tennis quarterfinals

Jidion Adams has pulled off some hilarious YouTube pranks throughout the years, some of which involve getting haircuts in ridiculous places like a quiet college lecture or during live NBA games.

However, things haven’t panned out well when he does them at tennis tournaments. He was banned from Wimbledon after blowing an air horn during a match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner on July 5.

It wasn’t enough to dissuade him from testing his luck at the U.S. Open.

In the stunt from Nov. 6, he went back to basics by getting a haircut while Australian Nick Kyrgios was playing Russian Karen Khaachanov, but was caught and kicked out.

In the second set, the camera panned to a shot of him getting a haircut while sitting in the crowd. A wave of quiet laughter across the people around him. The commentators saw the humor in it, too. “There’s a guy getting a haircut a couple of seats away from me!” said one. “It seems like a weird time to do that,” said another.

They figured he was trying to get the camera’s attention, and they were right.

But even though they saw the humor in it, the organizers didn’t.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” said a U.S. Tennis rep.

Screengrab via Logan Paul on YouTube

It seems like there’s no place in the gentleman’s sport for JiDion’s crazy YouTube shenanigans. However, he still got what he wanted from it: content and headlines, which is a win in his books—and it’s already got 142,000 views.

It’s unclear whether he’s also been banned from the U.S. Open. However, considering a haircut is less disruptive to play than a horn, there’s a good chance he won’t be.