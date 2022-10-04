Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Fight card, times, and where to watch

YouTube influencer Jake Paul will return to the ring to face former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva. Paul’s upcoming bout with Silva will head the main event the pay-per-view held in-person in Glenda, Arizona.

Paul is among the most well-known influencer boxers since the sport’s popularization among content creators. The younger Paul brother debuted in 2020 after his initial fight with AnEnsonGib and has since boasted an undefeated 6 – 0 record, claiming wins against former UFC fighters, NBA champions, and fellow influencers along the way.

The YouTuber will now face his greatest challenge yet taking on the Brazilian UFC legend Anderson Silva. Obtaining his Arizona boxing license just prior to their fight, Silva already competed in several boxing matches alongside his illustrious MMA career. Silva’s boxing record stands at 3 – 1 currently with two knockouts, most notably winning over former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz one year ago.

Paul’s most accomplished opponent yet, the two are bound to clash in a contest to remember.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva?

The full Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card will be broadcasted in the United States on Showtime pay-per-view. The broadcast can be purchased on Showtime.com through the network’s app and on all major cable and satellite providers.

Viewers can watch the fight by tuning into the Showtime app at the start of the event and selecting the event’s page.

What time is Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva?

The pay-per-view event is set to take place on Oct. 29, 2022, with the fight card beginning at approximately 9pm CT. Along with its nationwide broadcast, the fight can be seen in-person at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Tickets are still available.

Full fight card for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

In addition to a star-studded main event, Paul vs. Silva will also feature two undercard matches. The undercard fights will see a mixture of influencer and professional boxers, with some making their official debuts in the squared circle. The full fight card will include: