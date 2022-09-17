‘It’s so bad I can’t play it’: Tyler1 considers taking a break from League of Legends

Tyler1 is one of Twitch‘s top content creators and is most known for playing League of Legends day in and day out. But after a long week of League games ruined by players intentionally losing his games, Tyler1 says he “cannot do it” anymore unless something changes.

In the last nine days of Twitch broadcasts, Tyler1 has gone from averaging between 11 and 14-hour-long streams to a mere six. The drastic decrease in stream lengths is because of how terrible his League games have gotten. He constantly has to deal with “wintraders” purposefully losing his matches, according to Tyler1.

“That concludes this dogshit fucking week. Hopefully, I get an interview this weekend and I can make a little video about wintrading or whatever, hopefully. Because this shit is not sustainable, I cannot do this, it’s not possible. I cannot play these games,” Tyler1 said. “This is probably the worst its been for me since I don’t know when. I don’t know when I couldn’t play League for more than six hours.”

Despite Tyler1’s situation seeming bleak and “not sustainable,” the Twitch star actually has a solution. He just needs help from Riot Games.

“The thing that’s so annoying is it’s like solvable things. It just takes Riot like banning the guys in my games that are betting or whatever,” Tyler1 continued.

Tyler1 has not made any further remarks regarding whether or not he actually plans to take a break from League, but from the outcry at the end of his most recent broadcast, it seems as though something has to change for the 27-year-old.