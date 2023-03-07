‘It’s a 1v9’: Tyler1 casually fends off the entire enemy team in League of Legends

Despite a week-long vacation from streaming and League of Legends, Twitch star Tyler1 hasn’t skipped a beat when it comes to entertaining his fans and dominating his opponents. Showcasing just how little Big Tonka T has to try to put his team on his back and carry them to victory was a recent game where he played as the Terror of the Void, Cho’Gath.

Perhaps in order to better emulate the level of players he’ll experience during his trip to Europe later this month, Tyler1 chose to hop on his Diamond-four smurf account “MAMMOTHMAN65” during his most recent broadcast.

After outperforming his enemies during the first 30 minutes of the match, Tyler1 led his team into the climactic final fight with a respectable scoreline of 12 kills to just three deaths. But despite his impressive play so far, the streamer and his team entered the battle as underdogs. That didn’t stop Tyler1 from casually holding the line against the entire enemy team and putting on a show for his fans.

“I don’t have mana so we’re just gonna be playing for our fucking Heartsteel. I still have Gargoyle, I’m chilling. I’m chilling, I’m chilling, bro. I’m chilling bro, I’m chilling. I’m chilling bro. It’s a 1v9,” Tyler1 roared after successfully taking down three members of the opposing team.

Despite losing his ally Quinn, Big T and the rest of his squad were able to wrap up the League match less than a minute later. Aside from staring down a near-10,000 HP Cho’Gath, it’s likely the enemy team couldn’t recover their morale after losing the previous fight in such a humiliating fashion.