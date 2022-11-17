Popular YouTube streamer iShowSpeed is under scrutiny by fans for allegedly promoting The Paradox Metaverse, an action-adventure game that awards players with Paradox Coin, a type of cryptocurrency, after completing objectives. Missions in the free-to-play game are exclusive to players who purchase the company’s NFTs.

On Nov. 16, 2022, iShowSpeed began wearing Paradox merch on stream and had other advertisements for the company scattered throughout the room. The YouTuber went on to bring in a Cristiano Ronaldo impersonator on stream with a shirt that directly encouraged fans to purchase Paradox Coin, along with two members of the Paradox team.

IShowSpeed and the Paradox representatives also hosted several PS5 giveaways during the stream, all while promoting their social media accounts. The controversial streamer has since come under immense criticism as many have accused iShowSpeed for promoting an alleged crypto ‘scam’ to his massive audience.

Did iShowSpeed promote a crypto scam?

YouTuber iShowSpeed did promote Paradox Metaverse on his Nov. 16 stream by featuring members of the team, encouraging fans to follow social media accounts, and advertising Paradox Coin throughout the stream. It is currently impossible to say whether or not Paradox Coin is a scam or not, but fans quickly labeled Paradox as a ‘pump and dump scheme.’

Comments in an ensuing Reddit thread lambasted the streamer, calling iShowSpeed out for allegedly exploiting his audience of over 12 million subscribers. Many viewers specifically pointed to Paradox’s claims that players can make over $500 a week by playing the game, which requires NFT purchases. Commenters such as HeyHowYouDoiing alleged that the coin is a “complete pump and dump” and is targeted toward lower-earning individuals who see Paradox as a primary source of income.

IShowSpeed has denied claims that he is promoting a crypto scam. Upset with live viewers critical of his promotion, iShowSpeed said that “the fact that you guys would ever think of me like that is fucked up,” and referred to those criticism him as “trolls.” IShowSpeed would later edit his livestream, cutting down the length of the livestream to only 40- minutes long and deleting chat from the VOD.

Fellow content creator and self-described internet detective Coffeezilla later spoke at length to the two Paradox representatives who appeared on iShowSpeed’s stream. Coffeezilla pressed Paradox Coin creators on the company’s legitimacy, but they have continued to deny claims that Paradox is a ‘get rich quick’ scheme.

In a subsequent stream, iShowSpeed addressed the allegations that he promoted a crypto scam. Though the YouTuber did not directly condemn Paradox, he referred to the situation as a “mistake.”

“As I go, I get smarter and smarter, bro. I made a little mistake that I wish I never did, but I’m not a scammer. I care about you guys so freaking much,” iShowSpeed said.