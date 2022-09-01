Is Ninja moving platforms? What happened to Ninja?

On Sept. 1, popular Twitch streamer Ninja abruptly ended his stream before announcing that he intends on taking an indefinite break from streaming. This all occurred in the middle of a Fortnite stream with fellow content creator SypherPK, rendering both audiences and his streaming duo speechless.

Following Ninja’s erratic on-stream rant, he dismantled much of his social media presence. Within the hour, Ninja erased much of his Twitter account, including his profile picture, username, bio, and header, leaving only an ominous message that he is unsure of “when I will be back, or where.”

To add to the mystery of the situation, Twitch unpartnered Ninja shortly after he announced his sudden streaming hiatus. With all of this happening in such a short amount of time and unexpectedly, viewers have been left to grasp at straws to explain Ninja’s actions.

Is Ninja moving platforms?

The immediate response from many fans was to assume the Ninja intended on switching platforms to somewhere else. This certainly seems like the most likely answer, given that Ninja explicitly stated that he does not know “where” he will stream once he returns multiple times, both on-stream and on Twitter.

Ninja’s partner status being revoked only adds validity to this argument, as many former Twitch streamers, including the likes of Sykkuno and Ludwig, were similarly stripped of partnership status after leaving Twitch. It is most likely that if Ninja were to seek another streaming platform, he would likely follow the many other content creators who have transitioned to YouTube.

Others have theorized that Ninja could be creating his own competing website to both Twitch and YouTube. Being a content creator for well over a decade and even creating his own streaming master class, it is entirely possible that Ninja could be seeking a completely alternative avenue for the future of his streaming career.

Either way, for now, we are unsure what is to come of the prolific Fortnite streamer and where he will potentially end up.