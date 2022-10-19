Is Markiplier making an OnlyFans?

Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach is on the verge of having to follow through on making an OnlyFans account after his subscribers bring his two podcasts to No. 1 on Spotify. A little over 48 hours after posting a video detailing his conditions for making an OnlyFans account, both Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team have reached the No. 1 spots in their respective categories on Spotify.

While this was a monumental task to complete, it is only one part of Markiplier’s conditions. In a video posted on Oct. 16, Markipler revealed that he would make an OnlyFans account if his two podcasts reached No. 1 in the U.S. in their respective categories. For Distractible, Markiplier requested that the podcast reach No. 1 in the U.S. on both Spotify and Apple Podcast, while Go! My Favorite Sports Team has to reach No. 1 in the U.S. under the sports category for both platforms.

Markiplier’s 33.8 million subscribers have done their best to achieve this goal, getting both podcasts to No. 1 on Spotify by Oct. 19. Markiplier was stunned by the sudden turnover of his podcasts on Twitter, responding to the news with a simple “…huh.”

But, at the time of writing, both podcasts are still a ways away from topping the charts on Apple Podcast. Distractible currently sits at seventh overall while Go! My Favorite Sports Team is sitting at third in the sports category. Markiplier did not give a set deadline for when these podcasts have to reach their goal, giving his subscribers plenty of time to finish it off.

If the goal is reached, Markiplier has agreed to start an OnlyFans account. This account would feature revealing pictures of the popular YouTuber, with the profits from these images going directly to charity. Markiplier has done something similar in the past by releasing a “Tasteful Nudes” calendar that sold over 350,000 copies, all of which went to charity.