Ironmouse teases new VTuber model and fans can’t get enough

VShojo star and virtual streamer Ironmouse has shared a brand new look for her VTuber model on Twitter, and fans can’t wait to see the unique 2D art in action on her Twitch channel.

VTubing has surged in popularity over the last few years, seeing massive growth throughout the global pandemic along with most of Twitch and YouTube, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The genre revolves around the VTubers who make up the space, individuals who choose to keep their faces hidden and instead use virtual models in videos and streams.

A common practice among many VTubers is occasionally swapping out an old model for a new and updated one to keep things fresh and exciting for viewers. And this is precisely what popular VTuber Ironmouse is planning to do in the near future, teasing fans on Twitter with a brand new model.

“They say every time someone sins… a new ironmouse is born in the vast universe,” Ironmouse wrote along with the sneak peek of her new look.

They say every time someone sins… a new ironmouse is born in the vast universe. pic.twitter.com/sVysvpojM6 — 💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖Anime North (@ironmouse) July 16, 2022

The replies to Ironmouse’s Tweet are filled with excited fans ready to see the full look of her new outfit and model. One user wrote, “I can’t wait to see the whole thing! It looks so good from these sneak peeks you’re giving us.”

Having changed the look of her 2D art multiple times since her streaming career began in 2017, Ironmouse and her loyal viewers are no strangers to new VTube models, and most look forward to seeing their favorite Twitch streamer in new attire.