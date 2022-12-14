IRL Twitch stream captures scary moment with semi-truck on tight road

The variety of content on Twitch has expanded massively over the past four years or so, and among the things people can expect to find on the platform now are, apparently, truckers going about their normal business.

OTR_Penguin is a former roadside technician who’s now an over the road semi-truck driver. While his content typically only involves mundane ride-alongs, yesterday’s stream produced a clip that was the embodiment of every driver’s nightmare.

Driving down what appeared to be a relatively narrow two-way backroad highway, Penguin was carrying on with his regular business when an old red pickup truck in the oncoming lane slowly drifted across the double yellow line into his lane.

With nowhere to go, Penguin had to just hope that the red truck was steered back into its own lane, and while it seemingly was, it didn’t get over enough to avoid sideswiping Penguin’s semi-truck.

Setting the truck off balance, Penguin was forced to the shoulder of the extremely narrow road, but because of the low ditch just to the side of the road, his semi-truck tilted over as it came to a stop after running through some small trees.

While most clips from OTR_Penguin have fewer than 100 views, this scary moment was quickly spread around social media, getting a boost from the Livestream Fails subreddit. In less than 24 hours it received more than 90,000 views.