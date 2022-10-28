Investigation may lead to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight being cancelled

The fate of this weekend’s Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva boxing match is in the hands of the Arizona combat sports commission following some concerning comments made by the former UFC champion in the leadup to the fight.

Speaking to MMA Weekly, Silva mentioned he had been knocked out twice in sparring at his training camp for the fight against the YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

Later, the Brazilian would come out and dismiss these comments as bad English on his part, but this hasn’t stopped the commission from launching an investigation.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission is set to meet and determine the eligibility of Silva to perform against Paul this weekend. This meeting may have already taken place or could be set to take place very soon, but as of right now the fight appears to be going ahead.

BREAKING: Anderson Silva's ability to compete in Saturday's main event boxing match against Jake Paul is under review by the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission. (via @marcraimondi) pic.twitter.com/93bskblU2h — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 27, 2022

In this highly anticipated matchup, Paul is looking to score his sixth victory inside the ring as a pro and add a third MMA champion to his list of sculps. Silva, who is undoubtedly Paul’s toughest opponent to date was a long raining UFC champion with more title defenses than any other fighter in the promotion’s history.

As a professional boxer, Silva is 3-1, with his only loss coming back in 1998. Since then he scored his first victory in the sport in 2005 and more recently a pair of wins against former boxing world champion Julio Ceasar Chavez Jr and former UFC champion Tito Ortiz, both in 2021.

If the commission’s investigation doesn’t throw a spanner in the works Paul and Silva are set to face off on Saturday, Oct. 29.