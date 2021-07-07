Innersloth introduces physical edition, 3 collector’s editions of Among Us

A physical edition of Among Us is on the way, Innersloth announced today. Additionally, the developer of 2020’s most sensational game revealed that three separate collector’s editions will be made available later this year.

The “Crewmate Edition,” priced at $29.99, includes the base game of Among Us, as well as all of the DLC items available for the game. This includes skins for Airship, Polus, and MIRA HQ, as well as several pets like the Hamster, Bedcrab, Brainslug, and Stickmin. There will also be additional retail-exclusive DLC that comes along with the physical edition of the game.

Image via Innersloth

The Crewmate Edition also includes a 3D lenticular case for the game, an “Impostor Syndrome” sticker sheet, a folded poster of the Skeld map, as well as a collectible “Holographic Access Card.” Finally, the Crewmate Edition of Among Us will feature a redeemable code for a phone and PC wallpaper.

The “Impostor Edition” of Among Us is the second-tier collector’s edition of the game being released by Innersloth. It contains everything the Crewmate Edition does but also includes a “Crewmate vs. Impostor” lanyard, a “Spinning into Space” enamel pin, as well as a purple Crewmate plush doll. The Impostor Edition of Among Us comes in a limited-edition box and is priced at $49.99.

Image via Innersloth

Finally, the “Ejected Edition” of Among Us, which is priced at $89.99, will include everything that the Crewmate and Impostor editions do but will also come with a Crewmate fleece blanket and a red Impostor beanie. The Ejected Edition of the game will have its own collectible, limited-edition box too.

Innersloth has not yet announced an official release date for the collector’s editions of Among Us but promises that they’ll arrive at some point on or before Dec. 31, 2021. The Among Us collector’s editions will be playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. All editions of Among Us’ physical release are available for pre-order.