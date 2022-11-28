‘I’m just going to leave’: Sodapoppin isn’t a fan of Hasan’s Twitch streams

The beauty of Twitch as a livestreaming platform is that any given viewer can find a broadcast that is curated to their interests and sensibilities. But sometimes, that means stumbling upon content that might not necessarily click with you.

Sodapoppin is one of the most well-established creators on the platform, and some consider him to be one of the greatest of all time. While his channel is extremely successful, it varies widely from other popular streamers, making him an enigma of sorts.

So when he has an opinion to give on another creator, it’s certainly worth taking a listen. And yesterday during an appearance on Nick Polom’s stream, Soda didn’t hold back in telling fans why HasanAbi, the platform’s foremost political commentator, was not for him.

Saying that he has watched Hasan a few times, he admitted that he felt a bit alienated while watching Hasan’s stream because he isn’t as knowledgeable about current events as the typical HasanAbi head.

“Someone in chat says something that sounds completely reasonable,” he said. “Then I see the way Hasan reacts. Hasan gets so fucking mad at this person, and the reason he gets mad is because he’s already answered that person or that type of question or statement 50,000 fucking times.”

Meanwhile, Soda is left in a bit of a dilemma. While he understands Hasan’s frustration when it comes to repeating himself endlessly during the stream, Soda also isn’t in tune with all the nuances of what Hasan talks about.

“So I’m sitting here like ‘can you answer the question Hasan? That’s a good point that they made,’” Soda said. “But then he goes on this rant about how fucking dumb they are, and I’m like ‘you know what, I am stupid. I’m just going to leave because I don’t know.’”

You could tell in Soda’s voice that his feedback on Hasan’s streaming strategy didn’t come from a place of disrespect. Instead, Soda seems to feel like he’s lacking the baseline information that would make him feel in the loop while watching Hasan.

That feeling of alienation is one that all streamers regularly have to combat, and any streamer who averages more than 10,000 viewers has surely experienced the same problem in some shape or form. There is always a difficult balance a creator has to strike when trying to make new viewers feel included without derailing the content that more dedicated, longtime viewers are craving.

For Hasan, that balance is especially difficult because of the complexity of many political conversations he has on stream. And for some, like Sodapoppin, it seems like perhaps a little bit of pre-stream homework might be necessary before the next time he throws up Hasan’s stream.