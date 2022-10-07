‘I’m going to lose my f*****g contract’: Ludwig accidentally goes live on Twitch again

Popular YouTube streamer and content creator Ludwig Ahgren is one of YouTube’s flagship streamers. At least, he’s supposed to be, unlike today when he mistakenly went live on friend and fellow streamer ConnorEatsPants’ Twitch channel, immediately fearing that he breached his exclusive streaming contract with YouTube.

Only months after his 30-day long subathon, which both popularized the trend and saw himself rise as Twitch’s most-subscribed-to streamer, Ludwig was among the first wave of streamers to abandon Twitch to sign an exclusive streaming contract with YouTube. Given the exclusive nature of Ludwig’s signing, he is not able to stream from his Twitch account for the duration of his contract.

Loading up his stream, Ludwig had a moment of confusion, panic, and even amusement as he realized that he was streaming on a friend’s Twitch account. The night before his Oct. 7 stream, fellow streamer ConnorEatsPants briefly went live from Ludwig’s stream set-up. Likely, ConnorEatsPants left his stream key in Ludwig’s broadcasting software, and Ludwig did not check it before pressing the “go live” button.

Visibly confused at the slow roll-in of viewers, chatters from ConnorEatsPants’ stream attempted to tell the streamer that he was broadcasting from the wrong account. Dumbfounded as he began to realize his mistake, the streamer quickly checked Twitch to see himself live on Connor’s channel. The streamer immediately feared for his exclusive contract.

“Oh, no! Fuck,” the streamer exclaimed, slamming his desk. “Connor! Connor! I’m going to lose my fucking contract!” The streamer quickly ended stream after only being live on Twitch for one minute and 30 seconds. It’s not the first time Ludwig has mistakenly gone live on Twitch since leaving the platform, accidentally starting his stream there back in December.

Likely, the brief mishap will not cost Ludwig his YouTube contract, however will go down as one of his most unfortunate on-stream blunders.