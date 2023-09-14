‘I’m f*cked!’: Mizkif discovers Unity’s controversial fees may impact his game

Mizkif expressed his concern about Unity’s controversial fees for all to see while on a Twitch stream, as the fallout from the news continues.

Reacting to a Ludwig video detailing the changes proposed by Unity, which will charge developers per install one certain thresholds are reached, Mizkif expressed his belief that he will be “fucked” by the proposals.

After the initial reveal of Unity’s proposed price changes, the company tried to clarify the fee structure — though this did not remove the criticism and, if anything, increased it.

Currently, there’s confusion if the charge per install will occur every time a download is done. That means that players who delete a game to make room for a new one and then return for new content or a fresh playthrough will incur another charge to the game’s developers, though there are larger concerns at play.

Unfortunately, the gaming sphere is a volatile landscape full of man babies, which is showcased in almost every new release by review bombers that flock to Metacritic and Steam to input negative reviews, thus reviewing a game’s overall score.

While that is a problem in itself, the Unity proposals make the issue even more concerning as people could reinstall the game repeatedly to incur another charge to the developer — and that’s where Mizkif’s concern lies.

Mizkif has a massive community of followers and, with that sort of reach, there will always be haters and trolls. Usually, they can just be banned, muted, or similar, but the Unity proposals give them the ability to significantly financially impact the developers themselves.

For Mizkif, this is an issue as his upcoming game Unrooted, a “precision platforming game”, uses Unity as its engine. As such, from Jan. 1, 2024, he would be liable to pay a flat fee for every single time the game is downloaded.

If that sounds utterly bizarre to you, it’s because it is. Despite a flood of criticism from developers and consumers alike, Unity has not backed down in its decision, and it could result in major changes across the gaming landscape.

About the author