Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
MrBeast
Screenshot via MrBeast (YouTube)
Category:
Streaming

‘I’ll jump in the race’: Only one factor is stopping MrBeast from running for president

Is he popular enough to win the election?
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jul 6, 2024 11:47 pm

Popular YouTuber and entrepreneur MrBeast has expressed his interest in running for president of the U.S., but unfortunately, he’d need a change in the Constitution if he wanted to move into the White House this year.

Recommended Videos

MrBeast expressed his interest in jumping into this year’s presidential race in a June 6 tweet on X (formerly Twitter), but on the proviso the candidacy age is raised as currently he’d be ineligible to run. At 26 years old, he noted the current requirement of 35 in the United States, stating, “If we lower the age to run for president I’ll jump in the race.”

MrBeast’s post was followed by an outpouring of support from his fans, with many expressing enthusiasm for his potential candidacy. One supporter even pledged they would travel to the U.S. to vote for him despite their ineligibility, highlighting the emotional connection MrBeast has fostered with his audience.

This social media buzz coincided with MrBeast’s latest video where he showcased his philanthropic efforts by building over 100 houses in countries like El Salvador and Jamaica. The video quickly gained traction, accumulating over 75 million views and 250,000 likes, further underscoring his influential reach and impact.

While many of his fans viewed MrBeast’s presidential aspirations humorously, one posed asked whether he would still make YouTube videos if he took office. MrBeast responded sarcastically, saying, “I’d probably focus on running the largest economy on earth.”

Not everyone supported the YouTuber’s political ambitions. Some comments on the post expressed skepticism about his suitability for the role, with one user questioning whether a YouTuber has the know-how and experience to run a country, let alone the U.S. Despite the doubts, MrBeast remains committed to his philanthropic endeavors and maintaining his status as the world’s most popular YouTuber.

The future holds uncertainties regarding MrBeast’s enduring popularity over the next nine years, but his ambitions continue to focus on helping people and making a positive impact.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook linkedin