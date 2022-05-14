Ibai announces soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou

Today, Spanish streamer and esports caster Ibai announced on his stream and on social media that he will participate in a special soccer match event together with a team formed by him, named Ibai and Friends, against Spanish team Barça Cupra.

The match will take place next June 1 at Camp Nou, with free tickets for those who want to attend the event, although Ibai has not yet confirmed how people can obtain those tickets. The match will consist of two halves of 25 minutes each. There will also be different kinds of tests for each team, like what team is best in free kicks, passing precision, and other tasks.

Este 1 junio estaremos en el Camp Nou con entrada gratuita para vosotros donde jugaremos un Barça Cupra vs Amigos de Ibai.



Será un partido de fútbol 11 vs 11 + retos de fútbol. Esto va a ser la hostia. pic.twitter.com/g62NiXeVJU — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 13, 2022

As reported by Ibai in another tweet, he is still looking for players to form his team, so there is no confirmation about who else Ibai’s fans can expect to participate in the event. “I’m looking for 22 people who want to participate in my team. The objective is to win at Camp Nou. I’ll make the best team possible, if anyone wants to join my team, let me know right here,” Ibai told his followers.

It is also unclear who will form the Barcelona and Cupra team, although it seems likely that at least a few stars from the FC Barcelona squad will participate.

Ibai won Best Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards for the second year in a row last year. He is the owner of the esports organization KOI, and has more than 10 million followers on his official Twitch channel, where you can follow his schedule of streams and the rest of his work, including reactions, interviews, and other events. Ibai’s partner and co-founder of KOI, Gerard Piqué, is a professional soccer player for FC Barcelona, most likely paving the way for this event.