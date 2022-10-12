‘I don’t do OnlyFans by the way’: VTuber has to squash awkward rumor among friends

VTuber Mika Melatika recently realized that it’s quite hard to explain what she does with friends.

NIJISANJI’s Mika Melatika is a VTuber, meaning that she doesn’t show her face while streaming. Instead, she has an avatar that looks a bit like an anime character. To keep her identity a secret from her hundreds of thousands of followers, Melatika is under contract to not tell anyone that she is, indeed, Mika Melatika. This has made it quite difficult for her when people ask what she does for work, Mika came to realize.

At a party, Mika was asked what she does for a living and what she’s been up to. She couldn’t tell them she streams, so she tried to change the subject as fast as possible. She said “I’m just working” and then changed the subject.

Sometimes that is enough to get friends to move on since work isn’t the most entertaining subject in some atmospheres. But this time, friends didn’t let it slide.

“One of my friends really didn’t want to change the topic and they literally said ‘Mika, you should be careful!’ I was like ‘Why?’ They said, You know you can put rules in your description’ and when they said that, I shat myself,” Mika told viewers.

Mika said that she was instantly in fear that her friends knew her online identity. She carefully asked her friends what they meant about her “rules,” shocked they had even read that. Her friends answered that they didn’t want people to “abuse” the “stuff” Mika produces.

im awake cos roomy woke me up😭 surprisingly i feel alil better! maybe its cos i rested a fuck ton- OHAYOU🫵 — Mika Melatika 👻📌 NIJISANJI (@MikaMelatika) October 12, 2022

This had Mika even more nervous, thinking that her friends were not only aware she was a popular VTuber but that there was some type of drama around her content. She started “freaking out” because she wanted to find out what her friend was referring to without giving away her online identity.

As the confusing conversation continued, Mika finally realized her friend thought she was doing OnlyFans.

“They were like, ‘Okay Mika, I’m just going to say this… But I’m sure you know you’ve been doing this for a while, but sometimes when someone pays for a subscription, they don’t want to be the only ones seeing it, so they’re going to be showing pictures to other people. And then these other people aren’t going to pay for your subscriptions and then you’re just going to be losing customers,'” Mika recalled.

It was now confirmed that Mika’s friends thought she had been doing OnlyFans for the past six months due to the hours she worked—usually at night. The rumor had spread throughout her friend group, even reaching her roommate’s grandmother.

For now, Mika said she has let the rumor continue to spread since she can’t say she does VTubing. It’s left her a bit shaken about how many people now believe she does OnlyFans.

“Now I don’t know who knows. I have to say ‘I have work to do, I don’t do OnlyFans by the way.'” Mika said.