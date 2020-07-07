How to watch the Xbox Series X Games Showcase

Microsoft is pulling out all the stops.

Microsoft has finally set a date for its highly-anticipated Xbox Series X games showcase a month after Sony’s grand reveal.

The event will include games from its own studios, with Halo: Infinite, among other upcoming titles, taking center stage. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade III, Scorn, Scarlet Nexus, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Madden NFL 21 are each expected to be making an appearance.

British team Playground Games, and San Francisco developers The Initiative will also be returning to the show, together with a range of third-party publishers with new games and franchises making their debut.

The showcase will be preceded by an hour-long pre-show, hosted by video game journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X Games Showcase.

Schedule

The pre-show for the Xbox Series X Games Showcase begins at 10am CT, on Thursday, July 23, with the show kicking off an hour later at 11am CT.

All-in-all, the event is expected to last for approximately two hours.

Where to watch

The event will be broadcast in its full entirety on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Xbox.com. If you want live reactions of the event, though, Twitch is the best place to watch it.