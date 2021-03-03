How to watch the Valheim Vikings of Legends PvP event

Vikings of Legend is hosting the first Valheim PvP event where two teams of five will attempt to destroy each other’s base. Fans can watch the action live on Twitch on March 6 at 3pm CT.

Valheim has quickly become one of the most popular games on the market. The Viking-themed survival game has sold over five million copies on Steam and new players join the fun daily. Most players focus on building custom bases and fighting in-game enemies, but some enjoy the PvP aspect.

The premier of Vikings of Legend is THIS Sat at 4PM EST!



⚔️Watch 2 teams of 4 Vikings take turns defending their bases until one team wins 3 rounds and claims victory!



🕹️Come support our @AbleGamers fundraising campaign!



📣Hosted by @DreadDoug & @SayHeyRocco



🎥twitch in bio pic.twitter.com/U6s4S4gOXg — vikingsoflegend (@vikingsoflegend) March 1, 2021

Vikings of Legend is hosting the first Valheim PvP competition, where two teams of five will join a server to prepare for battle. Each team will head to an opposite end of the map and have an hour to build their base.

Teams must gather resources, build defenses, and defeat necessary enemies to acquire powerful items and equipment. They can spy on other teams to try and figure out their strategy but they can’t interfere in the first hour.

After the hour is up, the first team to destroy the other’s beds wins the round. And the first team to win three rounds is crowned the Vikings of Legend.

Fans can watch the event live on the official Vikings of Legend Twitch channel. The event begins at 3pm CT on Saturday, March 6.

The event will also be raising money for AbleGamers, which gives gamers with disabilities custom gaming setups to make it easier for them to enjoy their favorite titles.