How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 are just around the corner, and nominations are now available for all to see.

More than 30 categories worth of awards in gaming will be dished out over the course of an evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with Geoff Keighley as the host. Nominees for every category were announced today during a livestream today, and fans can vote for any number of categories on the event’s official website.

The show starts at 7pm CT on Dec. 8, and fans can watch on any major streaming platform, according to The Game Awards website. Among those will be The Game Awards’ official YouTube and Twitch channels. If more viewing options are made available, they will be listed on the event’s website or on its official Twitter.

But for those who prefer secondary viewing experiences, fear not. The Game Awards is streamer friendly, meaning your favorite streamers are welcome to co-stream the event. Look out for popular content creators on Twitch and YouTube who might be watching the event live.

The Game Awards will again be in person this year, after taking place virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for the event are not available, according to The Game Awards’ website. The event is invite-only.