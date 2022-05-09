How to watch the Creator Clash boxing event

IDubbbz, Justaminx, Michael Reeves and others will step into the ring this Saturday.

The Creator Clash—a boxing event featuring content creators from across platforms including YouTube, Twitch, and others—will take place on Saturday, May 14 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

The undercard for the event will feature creators and influencers such as OfflineTV’s Michael Reeves, Game Grumps’ Arin Hanson, Epic Meal Time’s Harley Morenstein, and more. The main event is a fight between YouTubers iDubbbz and Doctor Mike. IDubbbz originally announced the event earlier this year.

The Creator Clash will be available to be viewed both online and in-person. Here’s how to watch the event for yourself.

Where to watch the Creator Clash

The Creator Clash will be streamed on Moment House. In typical fashion for boxing events, Creator Clash will follow a pay-per-view model. Tickets to the livestream can be purchased ahead of the event for $24.99. Day-of tickets for the stream will be available for $34.99.

If you’re in the Tampa area, select tickets to the event are still available via Ticketmaster.

The livestream for Creator Clash will go live on Moment House at 5pm CT on May 14. In-person attendees will be able to enter the venue when the doors open at 3:45pm CT (4:45pm local time).

Full fight card for the Creator Clash

The Creator Clash will feature nine fights over the course of the night, beginning at 5pm CT. Eight fights across several weight classes will be featured on the undercard, while iDubbbz, the host of the event, will face off against Doctor Mike in the Creator Clash’s main event.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AND THEY ARE MOVING FASThttps://t.co/hUS0JnRwdO

CHECK THE WEBSITE FOR UPDATED LINEUP AND COMMENTATORS pic.twitter.com/LfLZWYThtW — Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) April 13, 2022

Main event

IDubbbz vs. Doctor Mike (Cruiserweight)

Undercard